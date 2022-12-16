journal-news logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 61, Akr. Firestone 39

Ansonia 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33

Bellville Clear Fork 34, Marion Pleasant 29

Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Lowellville 40

Bethel-Tate 73, Blanchester 66

Bishop Fenwick 53, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 33

Bluffton 55, Ada 43

Caledonia River Valley 57, Marion Harding 35

Camden Preble Shawnee 55, New Paris National Trail 19

Cin. West Clermont 55, Loveland 49

Coldwater 52, New Knoxville 28

Columbiana Crestview 57, Brookfield 45

Convoy Crestview 53, Columbus Grove 46

Cory-Rawson 65, Arcadia 56

Creston Norwayne 55, Jeromesville Hillsdale 22

Culver Academy, Ind. 50, Hudson WRA 39

Defiance 68, Van Wert 54

Defiance Ayersville 33, Haviland Wayne Trace 24

Defiance Tinora 51, Edgerton 34

Dola Hardin Northern 47, Lima Perry 33

Doylestown Chippewa 52, Dalton 37

Findlay 45, Tol. St. Ursula 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 79, Arlington 35

Garrettsville Garfield 46, Warren Champion 43

Girard 56, Hubbard 39

Goshen 60, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48

Hamler Patrick Henry 50, Continental 31

Hanoverton United 47, Columbiana 38

Holland Springfield 27, Sylvania Southview 24

Kinsman Badger 55, Andover Pymatuning Valley 49

Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Campbell Memorial 20

Lebanon 59, Cin. Turpin 37

Legacy Christian 63, Franklin 34

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 35, Bradford 18

Lima Bath 50, Kenton 29

Lynchburg-Clay 61, Manchester 21

Maria Stein Marion Local 52, St. Henry 49, OT

McArthur Vinton County 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41

McComb 48, Vanlue 20

Milford 40, Kings Mills Kings 38

Mowrystown Whiteoak 39, Peebles 38

Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, Batavia 41

New Bremen 50, Delphos St. John's 23

New Lebanon Dixie 46, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 30

New Madison Tri-Village 66, Arcanum 31

New Middletown Spring. 43, Mineral Ridge 23

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, Ashland Crestview 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Elida 26

Paulding 48, Antwerp 43, OT

Piketon 30, Fairfield 29

Poland Seminary 47, Canfield S. Range 26

Proctorville Fairland 79, Chesapeake 44

Rockford Parkway 34, Minster 21

Russia 37, Anna 31

Salineville Southern 52, Lisbon David Anderson 23

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, W. Union 14

Seaman N. Adams 54, Southeastern 29

Shadyside 50, Barnesville 47

Sherwood Fairview 63, Hicksville 20

St. Patrick, Ky. 44, Georgetown 33

Steubenville 47, Oak Glen, W.Va. 45

Struthers 67, Cortland Lakeview 44

Tipp City Bethel 46, Casstown Miami E. 36

Tol. Whitmer 49, Notre Dame Academy 39

Vandalia Butler 52, W. Carrollton 41

Versailles 46, Ft. Recovery 32

Waverly 55, Portsmouth W. 49

Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Marion Elgin 30

Wheelersburg 49, McDermott Scioto NW 11

Wilmington 48, New Richmond 16

Windham 49, Bristol 20

Wooster 46, Ashland 29

Youngs. East 51, Lisbon Beaver 31

Youngs. Liberty 59, Newton Falls 30

Youngs. Valley Christian 45, Leetonia 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lees Creek E. Clinton vs. Felicity-Franklin, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

