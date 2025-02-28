Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Beavercreek 61, Springboro 51
Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Kettering Fairmont 48
Division II=
Region 7=
Pataskala Licking Hts. 39, Westerville S. 36
Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36
Division IV=
Region 14=
Bloom-Carroll 45, Heath 42
Region 15=
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Waverly 32
Delaware Buckeye Valley 60, Johnstown 51
New Lexington 60, Pomeroy Meigs 53, OT
Division V=
Region 18=
Archbold 52, Paulding 47
Castalia Margaretta 64, Huron 38
Genoa 63, Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, OT
Liberty Center 57, Pemberville Eastwood 41
Division VI=
Region 23=
Cardington-Lincoln 49, Galion Northmor 47
Division VII=
Region 25=
Norwalk St Paul 68, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35
Sandusky St. Mary 46, Plymouth 25
Region 26=
Arlington 60, Tiffin Calvert 18
Delphos St John's 71, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 33
Edgerton 57, Montpelier 45
Edon 39, Pettisville 29
Ft. Jennings 64, Kalida 50
Miller City 56, Ottoville 52
Minster 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35
Old Fort 52, New Riegel 39
Region 28=
Botkins 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20
Jackson Center 66, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/