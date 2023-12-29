Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon Lake 81, Orange 64

BGA, Tenn. 76, Powell Olentangy Liberty 72

Barberton 72, Akr. Firestone 55

Bishop Eustace Prep, N.J. 56, Lisbon David Anderson 42

Brookville 79, Union City Mississinawa Valley 18

Brunswick 87, Parma Normandy 35

Calvary, N.C. 62, Cin. Walnut Hills 59

Canfield 58, Poland Seminary 47

Canton Pisgah, N.C. 78, Coal Grove 73

Chardon 83, Cle. Hay 69

Chillicothe 65, McArthur Vinton County 61

Cin. Elder 56, Cin. Anderson 39

Cin. McNicholas 54, Lawrence County, Tenn. 46

Columbiana 73, Columbiana Crestview 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Medina Buckeye 41

Day. Meadowdale 60, Piqua 54

Dover 42, Uniontown Lake 16

Edgerton 56, Edon 37

Felicity-Franklin 66, RULH 63

Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Briggs 37

Goshen 65, Grace Christian - Franklin, Tenn. 23

Hannibal River 51, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

Hazel Green, Ala. 48, Trotwood-Madison 46

Heartland Christian 76, McDonald 67

Hebron Lakewood 64, Olmsted Falls 50

Hilliard Bradley 73, Dresden Tri-Valley 50

Hudson 55, Warren Howland 52, OT

Ironton 85, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 56

Kettering Fairmont 62, Centerville 52

Lakewood St. Edward 60, St. Francis Episcopal Day, Texas 59

Lebanon 78, Oxford Talawanda 41

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Westerville N. 54

Macedonia Nordonia 79, Berea-Midpark 72

Mansfield Christian 75, Howard E. Knox 39

Massillon Jackson 64, Alonso, Fla. 37

Mentor 96, George Wythe, Va. 95

Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 47, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31

Milan Edison 60, Elmore Woodmore 42

N. Royalton 74, Faith Christian, Fla. 46

New Albany 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 44

Parma Padua 56, Cle. Benedictine 42

Proctorville Fairland 78, Portsmouth W. 44

Richfield Revere 77, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49

Richwood N. Union 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 39

Rockford Parkway 45, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13

Russia 64, Troy Christian 39

Southeastern 65, Wellston 63

Tiffin Columbian 56, Worthington Christian 53

Tol. Christian 69, Miller City 59

Tol. Maumee Valley 54, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 52, OT

Tol. Whitmer 87, Lorain 61

Trotwood-Madison 55, James Clemens, Ala. 39

W. Chester Lakota W. 63, Fairfield 56

Warren Harding 76, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 37

Warrensville Hts. 61, Tol. St. Francis 58

Warsaw River View 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39

Westerville Cent. 69, Dublin Jerome 44

Westerville S. 72, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53

Youngs. East 92, Cornerstone Christian 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Police: One person dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant
2
Middletown Police: No foul play suspected in man’s death
3
New Chipotle in Lebanon opens this weekend, has limited-time menu item
4
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall announces closure
5
Top Social Media Trends of 2023: Roman Empire, Grimace Shake, Keith Lee...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top