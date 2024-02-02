Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 63, Bucyrus Wynford 49

Cle. E. Tech 44, E. Cle. Shaw 30

Cols. KIPP 63, Cols. Cristo Rey 40

Galion 67, Sparta Highland 61

Ironton St. Joseph 68, Portsmouth Clay 64, OT

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Bishop Watterson 47

Lucasville Valley 49, Waverly 42

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 47, Elyria First Baptist Christian 40

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Bucyrus 38

Shelby 86, Caledonia River Valley 77

Sycamore Mohawk 62, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13

Upper Sandusky 35, Attica Seneca E. 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

