Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 63, Bucyrus Wynford 49
Cle. E. Tech 44, E. Cle. Shaw 30
Cols. KIPP 63, Cols. Cristo Rey 40
Galion 67, Sparta Highland 61
Ironton St. Joseph 68, Portsmouth Clay 64, OT
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Bishop Watterson 47
Lucasville Valley 49, Waverly 42
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 47, Elyria First Baptist Christian 40
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Bucyrus 38
Shelby 86, Caledonia River Valley 77
Sycamore Mohawk 62, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13
Upper Sandusky 35, Attica Seneca E. 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Hamilton freshmen get a Mexican culinary experience with popular chef
2
Former Ohio Senate president dies
3
Sixth attorney appointed to represent man accused in 2022 fatal...
4
Area sheriff’s offices warn of scams claiming to be employees to get...
5
COMMENTARY: As property tax bills arrive, Butler County residents have...