Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 77, Akr. Firestone 21

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 66, Akr. Ellet 33

Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Dalton 45

Attica Seneca E. 53, Carey 40

Bellaire 59, Bridgeport 16

Bellbrook 64, Clayton Northmont 41

Belpre 64, Racine Southern 36

Berlin Hiland 101, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 8

Beverly Ft. Frye 82, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38

Caledonia River Valley 48, Ontario 45

Canfield S. Range 64, Jefferson Area 30

Carlisle 56, Day. Northridge 17

Casstown Miami E. 37, Arcanum 35

Chillicothe Unioto 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61, S. Point 41

Columbiana Crestview 60, Campbell Memorial 20

Crestline 56, Bucyrus 39

Creston Norwayne 56, West Salem Northwestern 36

Defiance Ayersville 43, Holgate 19

Delphos Jefferson 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 37

Doylestown Chippewa 92, Jeromesville Hillsdale 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 79, New Concord John Glenn 36

Findlay 54, Bowling Green 36

Frankfort Adena 49, Piketon 28

Fredericktown 51, Granville Christian 22

Ft. Recovery 48, Rockford Parkway 41

Glouster Trimble 69, Stewart Federal Hocking 43

Greenwich S. Cent. 50, Plymouth 29

Haviland Wayne Trace 36, Hicksville 33

Ironton 42, Portsmouth 21

Kenton 52, Celina 44

Lebanon 71, Cin. West Clermont 41

Leesburg Fairfield 73, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

Legacy Christian 53, Troy Christian 33

Lima Bath 51, Elida 44

Lucasville Valley 42, Minford 30

Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Coldwater 35

Marietta 79, Reedsville Eastern 53

Marion Harding 41, Shelby 38

Minster 69, Delphos St. John's 36

Monroe 39, Brookville 21

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46, Dola Hardin Northern 30

N. Baltimore 39, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Lowellville 39

New Knoxville 47, Versailles 24

New Madison Tri-Village 95, Newton Local 35

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 61, Ashland Crestview 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 44, St. Marys Memorial 31

Ottoville 58, Lima Sr. 35

Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 40

Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Green 27

Portsmouth W. 69, Beaver Eastern 29

Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Lynchburg-Clay 45

Sherwood Fairview 73, Defiance Tinora 42

Sidney Lehman 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21

Southeastern 68, Williamsport Westfall 60, OT

Spencerville 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 38

W. Carrollton 49, Piqua 33

Wapakoneta 51, Van Wert 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arlington vs. Leipsic, ppd.

Ashland vs. Mansfield Madison, ccd.

Barnesville vs. St. Clairsville, ccd.

Bradford vs. Covington, ccd.

Columbiana vs. Salineville Southern, ccd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Girard, ccd.

Day. Belmont vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.

Day. Dunbar vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.

Edgerton vs. Antwerp, ppd.

Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ppd.

Garfield Hts. vs. Hartville Lake Center Christian, ccd.

Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Mayfield, ccd.

Loudonville vs. Ashland Mapleton, ccd.

Newton Falls vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

Perrysburg vs. Maumee, ccd.

Rayland Buckeye vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.

Richmond Edison vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.

Union City Mississinawa Valley vs. Ansonia, ccd.

Waverly vs. Wheelersburg, ppd.

Wellston vs. McArthur Vinton County, ppd.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Napoleon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

