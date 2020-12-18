Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 77, Akr. Firestone 21
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 66, Akr. Ellet 33
Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Dalton 45
Attica Seneca E. 53, Carey 40
Bellaire 59, Bridgeport 16
Bellbrook 64, Clayton Northmont 41
Belpre 64, Racine Southern 36
Berlin Hiland 101, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 8
Beverly Ft. Frye 82, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38
Caledonia River Valley 48, Ontario 45
Canfield S. Range 64, Jefferson Area 30
Carlisle 56, Day. Northridge 17
Casstown Miami E. 37, Arcanum 35
Chillicothe Unioto 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61, S. Point 41
Columbiana Crestview 60, Campbell Memorial 20
Crestline 56, Bucyrus 39
Creston Norwayne 56, West Salem Northwestern 36
Defiance Ayersville 43, Holgate 19
Delphos Jefferson 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 37
Doylestown Chippewa 92, Jeromesville Hillsdale 32
Dresden Tri-Valley 79, New Concord John Glenn 36
Findlay 54, Bowling Green 36
Frankfort Adena 49, Piketon 28
Fredericktown 51, Granville Christian 22
Ft. Recovery 48, Rockford Parkway 41
Glouster Trimble 69, Stewart Federal Hocking 43
Greenwich S. Cent. 50, Plymouth 29
Haviland Wayne Trace 36, Hicksville 33
Ironton 42, Portsmouth 21
Kenton 52, Celina 44
Lebanon 71, Cin. West Clermont 41
Leesburg Fairfield 73, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Legacy Christian 53, Troy Christian 33
Lima Bath 51, Elida 44
Lucasville Valley 42, Minford 30
Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Coldwater 35
Marietta 79, Reedsville Eastern 53
Marion Harding 41, Shelby 38
Minster 69, Delphos St. John's 36
Monroe 39, Brookville 21
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46, Dola Hardin Northern 30
N. Baltimore 39, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Lowellville 39
New Knoxville 47, Versailles 24
New Madison Tri-Village 95, Newton Local 35
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 61, Ashland Crestview 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 44, St. Marys Memorial 31
Ottoville 58, Lima Sr. 35
Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 40
Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Green 27
Portsmouth W. 69, Beaver Eastern 29
Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Lynchburg-Clay 45
Sherwood Fairview 73, Defiance Tinora 42
Sidney Lehman 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21
Southeastern 68, Williamsport Westfall 60, OT
Spencerville 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
W. Carrollton 49, Piqua 33
Wapakoneta 51, Van Wert 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arlington vs. Leipsic, ppd.
Ashland vs. Mansfield Madison, ccd.
Barnesville vs. St. Clairsville, ccd.
Bradford vs. Covington, ccd.
Columbiana vs. Salineville Southern, ccd.
Cortland Lakeview vs. Girard, ccd.
Day. Belmont vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.
Day. Dunbar vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.
Edgerton vs. Antwerp, ppd.
Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ppd.
Garfield Hts. vs. Hartville Lake Center Christian, ccd.
Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Mayfield, ccd.
Loudonville vs. Ashland Mapleton, ccd.
Newton Falls vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.
Perrysburg vs. Maumee, ccd.
Rayland Buckeye vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.
Richmond Edison vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.
Union City Mississinawa Valley vs. Ansonia, ccd.
Waverly vs. Wheelersburg, ppd.
Wellston vs. McArthur Vinton County, ppd.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Napoleon, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/