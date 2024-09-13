Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Camden Preble Shawnee 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7
Cols. Whetstone 13, Cols. Mifflin 12
E. Liverpool 14, Beaver 9
Kettering Alter 10, Trotwood-Madison 7
Tol. Start 36, Tol. Scott 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Shroder vs. Batavia, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
