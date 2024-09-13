Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7

Cols. Whetstone 13, Cols. Mifflin 12

E. Liverpool 14, Beaver 9

Kettering Alter 10, Trotwood-Madison 7

Tol. Start 36, Tol. Scott 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Shroder vs. Batavia, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

