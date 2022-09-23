journal-news logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cols. Beechcroft 54, Cols. Whetstone 0

Cols. Briggs 36, Cols. Africentric 6

Crooksville 50, Philo 0

East 46, Cols. Mifflin 0

Medina Buckeye 42, Parma 12

Parma Hts. Holy Name 32, Lakewood 2

Tol. Scott 48, Tol. Woodward 0

Vandalia Butler 10, Riverside Stebbins 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

