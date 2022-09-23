Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cols. Beechcroft 54, Cols. Whetstone 0
Cols. Briggs 36, Cols. Africentric 6
Crooksville 50, Philo 0
East 46, Cols. Mifflin 0
Medina Buckeye 42, Parma 12
Parma Hts. Holy Name 32, Lakewood 2
Tol. Scott 48, Tol. Woodward 0
Vandalia Butler 10, Riverside Stebbins 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
