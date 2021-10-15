Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 32, Lakewood 25
St. Clairsville 35, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
