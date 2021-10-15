Thursday's Scores

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 32, Lakewood 25

St. Clairsville 35, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

