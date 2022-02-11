Hamburger icon
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 53, Swanton 18

Arlington 54, Vanlue 44

Ashville Teays Valley 62, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

Austintown Fitch 57, Copley 56

Barberton 51, Akr. Firestone 27

Bellevue 41, Norwalk 39

Belpre 32, Stewart Federal Hocking 30

Bradford 47, Troy Christian 35

Bristol 43, Cortland Maplewood 39

Brookfield 33, Canfield S. Range 31

Bryan 58, Metamora Evergreen 33

Caledonia River Valley 74, Galion 28

Canfield 47, Poland Seminary 41

Centerburg 49, Utica 28

Columbiana 32, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 25

Convoy Crestview 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 42

Danville 68, Cardington-Lincoln 63

Delphos Jefferson 65, Columbus Grove 49

E. Palestine 30, E. Liverpool 29

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 28

Fostoria 56, Elmore Woodmore 53

Genoa Area 44, Rossford 26

Girard 45, Newton Falls 41

Granville 60, Newark Licking Valley 35

Grove City 56, Franklin 43

Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 33

Jackson 47, Nelsonville-York 41

Kalida 46, Continental 23

Kinsman Badger 50, Southington Chalker 18

Lima Shawnee 52, Kenton 28

Logan 56, Chillicothe 47

Lowellville 51, Lisbon David Anderson 32

Malvern 82, Toronto 43

Mansfield Sr. 44, New Philadelphia 43

Marion Harding 64, Marion Pleasant 54

McArthur Vinton County 63, Glouster Trimble 53

McComb 51, Pandora-Gilboa 37

Millbury Lake 68, Bloomdale Elmwood 58

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32

New Knoxville 43, New Bremen 18

New Riegel 62, Tiffin Calvert 39

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Zanesville 33

Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 11

Sandusky Perkins 52, Vermilion 48

Shelby 66, Ontario 28

Spencerville 55, Ada 32

Steubenville 45, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42

Stryker 48, Pettisville 27

Thornville Sheridan 53, Dresden Tri-Valley 34

Tol. Cent. Cath. 62, Tol. Whitmer 40

Van Buren 45, Cory-Rawson 36

Vienna Mathews 57, Windham 47

W. Jefferson 50, Cols. Centennial 22

W. Unity Hilltop 51, Holgate 28

Wapakoneta 45, Celina 33

Waterford 33, Beverly Ft. Frye 29

Wauseon 73, Delta 33

Wickliffe 64, Lawrence School 28

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Trenton Edgewood 58, Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, OT

W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Morrow Little Miami 40

Division II=

Region 7=

Athens 45, Circleville Logan Elm 15

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 55, Spring. Shawnee 11

Hamilton Ross 32, Day. Oakwood 30

Kettering Alter 58, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 19

Urbana 45, Bellefontaine 44

Division III=

Region 11=

Chillicothe Huntington 62, Portsmouth 42

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 58, Lucasville Valley 29

Frankfort Adena 55, Wellston 20

Ironton 48, Minford 40

Leesburg Fairfield 49, Williamsport Westfall 18

Oak Hill 41, Southeastern 23

Seaman N. Adams 50, Chesapeake 31

Region 12=

Casstown Miami E. 54, Milton-Union 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

