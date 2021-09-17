Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Dohn High School 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. vs. Rayland Buckeye, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
