Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Hughes 42, Cin. Western Hills 8
Cols. Independence 54, Cols. Briggs 14
Cols. Northland 46, Cols. Centennial 8
Cols. Walnut Ridge 42, West 0
Miamisburg 49, Beavercreek 26
Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Parma Normandy 14
South 14, Cols. Eastmoor 7
Tol. Bowsher 46, Tol. Woodward 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
