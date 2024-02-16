Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 66, Bellaire 38

Bethel-Tate 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 30

Boone Co., Ky. 63, Cin. McNicholas 60

Caldwell 47, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 27

Canal Fulton Northwest 67, New Franklin Manchester 67

Cardington-Lincoln 68, Delaware Christian 43

Cols. Beechcroft 74, Cols. Eastmoor 59

Galion Northmor 71, Loudonville 44

Jefferson County Christian 61, Westmoreland Christian, Pa. 33

Lima 63, Tol. Rogers 44

Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Strasburg 40

Spencerville 60, Ada 16

Steubenville 58, Martins Ferry 12

Tol. Scott 47, Tol. Start 42

Toronto 45, Wintersville Indian Creek 43

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64, Beverly Ft. Frye 54

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 73, St Clairsville 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

