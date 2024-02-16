Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 66, Bellaire 38
Bethel-Tate 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 30
Boone Co., Ky. 63, Cin. McNicholas 60
Caldwell 47, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 27
Canal Fulton Northwest 67, New Franklin Manchester 67
Cardington-Lincoln 68, Delaware Christian 43
Cols. Beechcroft 74, Cols. Eastmoor 59
Galion Northmor 71, Loudonville 44
Jefferson County Christian 61, Westmoreland Christian, Pa. 33
Lima 63, Tol. Rogers 44
Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Strasburg 40
Spencerville 60, Ada 16
Steubenville 58, Martins Ferry 12
Tol. Scott 47, Tol. Start 42
Toronto 45, Wintersville Indian Creek 43
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64, Beverly Ft. Frye 54
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 73, St Clairsville 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/