Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division VII=

Minster 5, Russia 3

Newark Cath. 6, Tiffin Calvert 4

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Healing House opens in Middletown, offering hope for addiction recovery...
2
Coroner IDs child who died after being pulled from Morgan Twp. swimming...
3
Kings Island visitors joined by thousands of cicadas
4
26-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County
5
Liberty Twp. says no to future apartment development