Thursday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division VII=
Minster 5, Russia 3
Newark Cath. 6, Tiffin Calvert 4
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Healing House opens in Middletown, offering hope for addiction recovery...
2
Coroner IDs child who died after being pulled from Morgan Twp. swimming...
3
Kings Island visitors joined by thousands of cicadas
4
26-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County
5
Liberty Twp. says no to future apartment development