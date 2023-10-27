Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cle. JFK 32, Cle. E. Tech 6
Cle. John Adams 14, Cle. Collinwood 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
