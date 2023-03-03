X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Castalia Margaretta 53, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Liberty Center 29

Division IV=

Regional Semifinal=

Berlin Hiland 54, Crown City S. Gallia 33

Ft. Loramie 57, Russia 42

New Middletown Spring. 44, Dalton 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Berlin Center Western Reserve 20

Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Police: Traffic stop turns into fatal officer-involved shooting after...
2
State patrol: Middletown man struck and killed on I-75 was walking away...
3
Miami University student group wants ‘morning-after’ birth control...
4
Madison, Middletown, Monroe and Edgewood superintendents: Pandemic...
5
Two brothers charged in Oxford hate crime
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top