Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 34
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Gibsonburg 36
Bellevue 35, Vermilion 26
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 36
Carey 48, New Riegel 39
Clyde 74, Milan Edison 34
Fredericktown 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44
Granville Christian 53, Northside Christian 52
Groveport Madison Christian 53, Genoa Christian 45
Kansas Lakota 61, Lakeside Danbury 51
Lakewood St. Edward 94, Cle. Glenville 69
London 80, Grove City Christian 51
Martins Ferry 44, Belmont Union Local 42
Old Fort 75, Sandusky St. Mary 45
Pomeroy Meigs 76, Crooksville 36
Port Clinton 71, Tol. Bowsher 59
STVM 56, Cle. St. Ignatius 38
Sandusky 71, Norwalk 67, OT
Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 47
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Magnolia, W.Va. 41
Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Lancaster Fairfield Union 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Castalia Margaretta vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/