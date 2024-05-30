Thursday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Regional Semfinal
Division I
Region 1
Twinsburg 6, Wooster 0
Region 2
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0
Region 4
Region 5
Beloit W. Branch 6, Youngs. Ursuline 0
Region 6
Napoleon 9, Huron 0
Region 7
Waverly 2, Washington C.H. 0
Region 8
Hamilton Badin 4, Cin. Indian Hill 0
Division III
Region 9
Perry 9, Creston Norwayne 8
Region 10
Millbury Lake 6, Bucyrus Wynford 1
Region 12
Cin. Christian 4, Brookville 2
Division IV
Region 13
Jeromesville Hillsdale 2, Lake Center Christian 1
Region 14
Leipsic 10, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 13, Reedsville Eastern 2
Region 16
Troy Christian 13, Bradford 8
In Other News
1
Monroe 7th grader wins national patriotism essay contest
2
Southwest Ohio city considers ban on food trucks operating in same...
3
Kentucky artist captures Hamilton vibe with Rossville Flats creations
4
Middletown residents turn out for town hall to stop violence
5
Butler County RTA, Hamilton chamber to partner on free bus shuttle