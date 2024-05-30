BreakingNews
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes

Thursday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Regional Semfinal

Division I

Region 1

Twinsburg 6, Wooster 0

Region 2

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0

Region 4

Region 5

Beloit W. Branch 6, Youngs. Ursuline 0

Region 6

Napoleon 9, Huron 0

Region 7

Waverly 2, Washington C.H. 0

Region 8

Hamilton Badin 4, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Division III

Region 9

Perry 9, Creston Norwayne 8

Region 10

Millbury Lake 6, Bucyrus Wynford 1

Region 12

Cin. Christian 4, Brookville 2

Division IV

Region 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 2, Lake Center Christian 1

Region 14

Leipsic 10, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 13, Reedsville Eastern 2

Region 16

Troy Christian 13, Bradford 8

In Other News
1
Monroe 7th grader wins national patriotism essay contest
2
Southwest Ohio city considers ban on food trucks operating in same...
3
Kentucky artist captures Hamilton vibe with Rossville Flats creations
4
Middletown residents turn out for town hall to stop violence
5
Butler County RTA, Hamilton chamber to partner on free bus shuttle
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top