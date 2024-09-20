Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 34, New Madison Tri-Village 28
Cols. Beechcroft 43, Cols. Whetstone 13
Cols. Northland 14, Cols. KIPP 6
East 73, Cols. Mifflin 6
Mentor Lake Cath. 34, Chagrin Falls Kenston 20
Sidney Lehman 45, Casstown Miami E. 35
Tol. Rogers 58, Tol. Woodward 14
Toronto 53, Oak Glen, W.Va. 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
DeWine, Springfield mayor Rue speak out about expected Trump visit
2
Trump says he’ll visit Springfield ‘in the next two weeks’
3
New dog boarding and daycare business opens in downtown Hamilton
4
Maple Avenue rail crossing in Hamilton to be improved next year
5
Parking mishap sends car into Middletown Post Office