Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 6

Elyria Cath. 15, Chagrin Falls 0

Region 8

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11, Monroe 2

Franklin 9, Middletown Fenwick 1

Division III

Region 11

Chillicothe Huntington 2, Crooksville 1

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Belpre 0

Frankfort Adena 10, Peebles 0

Ironton 9, Portsmouth 0

Ironton Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth West 5

Leesburg Fairfield 8, Williamsport Westfall 0

McDermott Northwest 10, Seaman North Adams 0

Piketon 9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 1

Pomeroy Meigs 11, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Richmond Edison 9, Uhrichsville Claymont 5

S. Webster 13, Minford 2

Sugarcreek Garaway 8, Magnolia Sandy Valley 4

Wellston 7, Chesapeake 0

Wheelersburg 26, South Point 0

Division IV

Region 13

Gibsonburg 19, Old Fort 3

Lakeside Danbury 5, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 1

Region 16 ***NO COLONS!!!***

Covington 10, Houston 0

Fayetteville-Perry 11, Georgetown 1

Lockland 16, Fairfield Cin. Christian 8

New Madison Tri-Village 16, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 1

