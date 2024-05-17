Thursday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Akr. Hoban 12, Eastlake N. 3
Can. Glenoak 9, Austintown Fitch 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 4, Lakewood 1
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6, Painesville Riverside 4
Dover 8, Chardon 3
Hunting Valley University 3, Aurora 2
Louisville 5, Uniontown Lake 4, 8 innings
Macedonia Nordonia 5, Can. McKinley 0
Massillon Jackson 9, Youngs. Boardman 0
Mayfield 10, Massillon Washington 0
Medina 13, Cle. Hts. 10
Mentor 3, Hudson 0
N. Can. Hoover 3, Green 0
Twinsburg 5, Willoughby S. 1
Westlake 5, Shaker Hts. 2
Wooster 5, N. Olmsted 0
Region 2
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 15, Cols. Mifflin 0
Dublin Scioto 3, Hilliard Darby 2
Grove City 9, Reynoldsburg 2
Hilliard Bradley 1, Newark 0
Pickerington Central 2, Gahanna Lincoln 0
Pickerington North 2, Dublin Jerome 1
Upper Arlington 6, Marysville 5
Westerville Central 2, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 0
Westerville North 2, Thomas Worthington 1, 9 innings
Region 3
Akr. Firestone 10, Brunswick 0
Amherst Steele 6, Olmsted Falls 3
Ashland 3, Tol. St. John's 2
Avon 2, N. Ridgeville 1
Grafton Midview 2, Wadsworth 0
Lakewood St. Edward 27, Cle. John Adams 0
Medina Highland 6, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 1
N. Royalton 10, Elyria 2
Strongsville 2, Avon Lake 1, 8 innings
Region 4
Beavercreek 8, Lebanon 2
Cin. Moeller 11, Goshen 1
Cin. St. Xavier 3, Cin. LaSalle 0
Cin. Turpin 9, Cin. Princeton 6
Hamilton 6, Cin. Anderson 4
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 8, Oxford Talawanda 2
Loveland 1, Fairfield 0
Mason 4, Cin. Walnut Hills 2
Troy 6, Miamisburg 1
Vandalia Butler 12, Sidney 1
W. Chester Lakota W. 2, Hamilton Ross 0
Division II
Region 5
Lexington 7, Kenton 3
Lima Bath 3, Elida 2
Region 7
Lancaster Fairfield Union 8, Chillicothe Unioto 3
Thornvillle Sheridan 3, Circleville Logan Elm 2
Waverly 2, Gallipolis Gallia 1
Region 8
Bellefontaine 5, Middletown Fenwick 2
Cin. Indian Hill 11, Cin. McNicholas 1
Cin. Wyoming 4, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 3
Cols. Watterson 7, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 10, Day. Northridge 0
Day. Oakwood 8, Greenville 3
Hamilton Badin 31, Cin. Mt. Healthy 0
London 4, Hebron Lakewood 0
New Richmond 7, Batavia 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 4, Newark Licking Valley 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 10, Trotwood-Madison 0
Tipp City Bethel 4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 8, Franklin 4
Division III
Region 9
Can. Cent. Cath. 6, Fairview 0
Columbiana Crestview 9, Columbiana 2
Hanoverton United 5, Youngs. Mooney 4
Wooster Triway 4, Mogadore 2
Region 10
Gahanna Cols. Academy 4, Utica 1
Marengo Highland 16, London Madison Plains 0
Newark Cath. 12, Cardington-Lincoln 2
Region 11
Chillicothe Huntington 7, McDermott Scioto NW 6
Chillicothe Southeastern 7, Oak Hill 4
Chillicothe Zane Trace 13, Chesapeake 0
Lynchburg-Clay 3, Lucasville Valley 1
Magnolia Sandy Valley 5, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0
Minford 8, Seaman N. Adams 4
Proctorville Fairland 3, Ironton Rock Hill 2
Wellston 2, Portsmouth W. 1
Wheelersburg 3, Crooksville 2
Williamsport Westfall 5, South Point 1
Winchester Eastern 10, Albany Alexander 0
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
Region 12
Bethel-Tate 10, Cin. Finneytown 0
Heath 14, Cols. Wellington 0
Marion Pleasant 2, Milford Center Fairbanks 1
Richwood N. Union 10, Baltimore Liberty Union 0
Versailles 5, Milton-Union 0
W. Jefferson 6, Worthington Christian 3
Division IV
Region 13
Arcadia 12, Arlington 0
Delphos St. John's 3, Defiance Ayersville 0
Dola Hardin Northern 5, Pandora-Gilboa 1
Edgerton 8, Antwerp 2
Fort Recovery 2, Convoy Crestview 1
Hamler Patrick Henry 5, Ft. Jennings 1
Leipsic 4, Miller City 1
Maria Stein Marion Local 8, Lima Cent. Cath. 2
McComb 12, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 2
Minster 14, Lima Perry 0
Montpelier 10, Hicksville 6
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 3, N. Baltimore 1
Pioneer N. Central 11, Pettisville 1
Rockford Parkway 7, St. Henry 5
Van Wert Lincolnview 5, Kalida 2
W. Unity Hilltop 7, Tol. Christian 1
Region 15
Attica Seneca E. 10, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Greenwich S. Cent. 10, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Plymouth 11, Lucas 0
Strasburg-Franklin 6, Newcomerstown 2
Sycamore Mohawk 10, New London 0
Region 16
Galion Northmor 1, Groveport Madison Christian 0
Marion Elgin 5, Sugar Grove Berne Union 2
Mechanicsburg 18, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 4
S. Charleston SE 7, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 2
Shekinah Christian 2, Fairfield Christian 0