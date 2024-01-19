Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellville Clear Fork 62, Galion 53

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Circleville 49

Cols. Linden-McKinley 62, Cols. Beechcroft 53

Day. Chaminade Julienne 70, Cin. St. Xavier 42

Grand River Academy 67, Hudson WRA 57

Hamilton Badin 75, Bishop Fenwick 63, OT

Hanoverton United 67, Leetonia 23

Marietta 53, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 39

Minford 45, Waverly 36

Shelby 61, Marion Harding 44

Wellsville 69, Salineville Southern 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

