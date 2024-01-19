Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellville Clear Fork 62, Galion 53
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Circleville 49
Cols. Linden-McKinley 62, Cols. Beechcroft 53
Day. Chaminade Julienne 70, Cin. St. Xavier 42
Grand River Academy 67, Hudson WRA 57
Hamilton Badin 75, Bishop Fenwick 63, OT
Hanoverton United 67, Leetonia 23
Marietta 53, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 39
Minford 45, Waverly 36
Shelby 61, Marion Harding 44
Wellsville 69, Salineville Southern 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
