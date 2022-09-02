Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Garfield Hts. 46, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38
Lenawee Christian, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Hughes vs. Lockland, ccd.
Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Millersport, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
