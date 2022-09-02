journal-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Garfield Hts. 46, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38

Lenawee Christian, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Hughes vs. Lockland, ccd.

Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Millersport, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
2 arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Middletown
2
PHOTOS: Seraph by the River opens Main Street Hamilton location
3
Middletown police investigating armed robbery
4
PHOTOS: Former Champion Paper employees tour Spooky Nook Sports...
5
Middletown crash victim’s use of helmet spurs award from motorcycle...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top