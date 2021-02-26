X

Thursday's Scores

news | Updated 9 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 44, Metamora Evergreen 41

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Fremont Ross 41, Tol. Start 35

Notre Dame Academy 52, Wapakoneta 22

Perrysburg 47, Sylvania Southview 41

Sylvania Northview 57, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 36

Division II=

Region 6=

Bellevue 57, Sandusky Perkins 42

Bryan 49, Lima Bath 37

Napoleon 54, Tol. Cent. Cath. 38

Shelby 66, Mansfield Sr. 51

Region 7=

Dover 44, Minerva 25

Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Zanesville 41

Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Zanesville Maysville 44

Wintersville Indian Creek 68, Steubenville 51

Division III=

Region 10=

Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Swanton 39

Castalia Margaretta 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54

Delta 53, Pemberville Eastwood 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Findlay Liberty-Benton 40

Sherwood Fairview 36, Delphos Jefferson 32

Willard 57, Carey 44

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42

Berlin Hiland 93, McConnelsville Morgan 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 25

Cambridge 51, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41

Division IV=

Region 13=

Shadyside 60, New Matamoras Frontier 43

Zanesville Rosecrans 40, Caldwell 33

Region 14=

Attica Seneca E. 56, Norwalk St. Paul 40

Columbus Grove 39, Miller City 32

Convoy Crestview 39, Pioneer N. Central 11

Elmore Woodmore 49, Old Fort 32

Kalida 50, Cory-Rawson 17

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 64, Greenwich S. Cent. 24

Ottoville 47, Haviland Wayne Trace 36

Tol. Christian 60, New Riegel 49

Region 15=

Glouster Trimble 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 30

Peebles 59, Belpre 33

Portsmouth Notre Dame 44, Franklin Furnace Green 22

Waterford 63, S. Webster 30

Region 16=

Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 32

New Knoxville 32, Maria Stein Marion Local 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.