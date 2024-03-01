Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Findlay 48, Notre Dame Academy 33

Fremont Ross 59, Tol. Start 50

Perrysburg 50, Tol. Whitmer 35

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 69, Wapakoneta 25

Division II=

Region 6=

Bryan 48, Tol. Rogers 31

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Lima Bath 25

Division III=

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest 63, Mechanicsburg 59

Castalia Margaretta 49, Upper Sandusky 22

Defiance Tinora 61, Genoa 48

Delphos Jefferson 49, Harrod Allen E. 45

Liberty Center 65, Sherwood Fairview 58

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40, Bellville Clear Fork 33, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Rockford Parkway 26

Region 12=

Cols. Africentric 53, Centerburg 29

Division IV=

Region 13=

Lakeside Danbury 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 36

New London 49, Monroeville 27

Region 14=

Arcadia 50, McComb 30

Columbus Grove 45, Kalida 38

Convoy Crestview 70, Stryker 32

Defiance Ayersville 39, Montpelier 37

Gibsonburg 37, Kansas Lakota 35

Miller City 61, Ottoville 55, 2OT

Tiffin Calvert 47, Carey 40

Tol. Christian 43, Hamler Patrick Henry 40

Region 16=

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, St Henry 48

Minster 45, New Bremen 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
2
Middletown students grow gardens and their knowledge about food
3
Leap year birthday makes Butler County woman either middle-aged or a...
4
Self defense cited in deadly botched Fairfield robbery
5
Monroe council approves contracts for replacement of concrete, trees...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top