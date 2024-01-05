Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 45

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 52, Sandusky St. Mary 37

Beachwood 59, Painesville Harvey 57

Bloom-Carroll 51, Bishop Watterson 41

Casstown Miami E. 52, Mechanicsburg 24

Castalia Margaretta 58, Willard 48

Chesterland W. Geauga 43, Gates Mills Hawken 29

Cuyahoga Hts. 74, Fairview 53

Edon 54, Montpelier 48

Gibsonburg 69, Elmore Woodmore 49

Hamler Patrick Henry 53, Continental 18

Huron 54, Vermilion 43

Marion Harding 61, Marion Pleasant 47

Millbury Lake 78, McComb 54

Norton 63, Mogadore Field 37

Norwalk 53, Sandusky Perkins 36

Old Fort 72, New Riegel 65

Port Clinton 60, Milan Edison 57

Sandusky 64, Bellevue 53

Shelby 87, Ontario 54

Streetsboro 38, Akr. Springfield 34

Stryker 34, Gorham Fayette 21

Tiffin Calvert 66, Lakeside Danbury 29

Tiffin Columbian 87, Clyde 84

Warren JFK 71, Ravenna SE 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

