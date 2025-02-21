Breaking: Fairfield Food Pantry running low on food, donations

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Cols. Bishop Watterson 31, Westerville Cent. 27

Division VI=

Region 22=

Carey 51, Elmore Woodmore 44

Castalia Margaretta 48, Bucyrus Wynford 34

Columbus Grove 50, Haviland Wayne Trace 17

Convoy Crestview 36, Harrod Allen E. 31

Gibsonburg 37, Tol. Christian 29

Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Metamora Evergreen 17

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, New London 29

Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Defiance Tinora 38

Region 24=

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, Spencerville 26

Minster 42, St. Henry (OH) 31

Division VII=

Region 25=

Attica Seneca E. 53, Plymouth 23

Lakeside Danbury 65, Lucas 27

Region 26=

Arcadia 30, Arlington 27

Kalida 58, N. Baltimore 25

McComb 49, Miller City 35

Ottoville 67, New Knoxville 29

Pandora-Gilboa 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Tiffin Calvert 57, Sycamore Mohawk 48

W. Unity Hilltop 50, Gorham Fayette 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

