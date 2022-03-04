Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Regional Semifinal=
Dalton 50, Bristol 38
Glouster Trimble 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49
New Knoxville 35, Convoy Crestview 26
New Madison Tri-Village 54, Danville 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 61, New Middletown Spring. 28
Tol. Christian 39, Columbus Grove 36
Waterford 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
