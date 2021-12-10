journal-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. North 8

Akr. Garfield 40, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39

Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Kinsman Badger 45

Arcanum 72, New Lebanon Dixie 29

Bellbrook 58, Franklin 25

Belmont Union Local 75, Bellaire 37

Blanchester 41, Bethel-Tate 34

Bristol 51, Fairport Harbor Harding 40

Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43

Canfield S. Range 35, Cortland Lakeview 16

Chillicothe Unioto 70, Piketon 33

Columbiana 53, Youngs. Valley Christian 25

Columbus Grove 44, Ada 19

Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 30

Doylestown Chippewa 51, Creston Norwayne 42

Ft. Loramie 50, Botkins 18

Girard 44, Jefferson Area 42, OT

Hanoverton United 59, Wellsville 11

Hudson WRA 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 38

Jackson 39, Greenfield McClain 26

Latham Western 61, New Boston Glenwood 50

Legacy Christian 52, Day. Miami Valley 16

Leipsic 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 51

Lisbon David Anderson 53, Leetonia 51

Louisville 65, Massillon 44

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, St. Henry 21

Martins Ferry 40, Cambridge 24

Minster 47, New Bremen 41

Morral Ridgedale 53, Dola Hardin Northern 23

Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Batavia 41

N. Baltimore 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 72, Mineral Ridge 33

Nelsonville-York 48, McArthur Vinton County 39

New Hope Christian 53, Whitehall-Yearling 42

New Knoxville 47, Coldwater 27

New Middletown Spring. 55, McDonald 36

Norton 59, Ravenna 12

Peebles 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 13

Poland Seminary 51, Struthers 30

Pomeroy Meigs 74, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 55

Richmond Edison 47, E. Liverpool 32

Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, W. Union 31

Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Corning Miller 14

Van Buren 50, McComb 20

Vienna Mathews 28, Cortland Maplewood 26

Warren Champion 48, Newton Falls 18

Wauseon 68, Delta 41

Wheelersburg 51, Portsmouth W. 46

Williamsburg 32, Batavia Clermont NE 23

Williamsport Westfall 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Youngs. Liberty 69, Columbiana Crestview 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Hamilton Police: Social media threat to schools not credible
2
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
3
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Region at slight risk for severe storms into Saturday morning
5
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top