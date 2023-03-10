Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Garfield Hts. 38, Cle. St. Ignatius 37
Pickerington Cent. 59, Westerville S. 51
Toledo St. John's Jesuit 47, Perrysburg 42
Division II=
Regional Semifinal=
Akr. Buchtel 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 56
Bishop Ready 61, Zanesville Maysville 38
Cle. Glenville 64, Gates Mills Gilmour 56, OT
Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Bishop Watterson 45
Kettering Alter 58, Day. Dunbar 50
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Sandusky 55
Van Wert 49, Rossford 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
