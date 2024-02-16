Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 74, Ashtabula Lakeside 30
Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Doylestown Chippewa 46
Arcadia 44, Arlington 36
Ashland Crestview 56, Norwalk St Paul 38
Ashland Mapleton 43, Greenwich S. Cent. 37
Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Vanlue 26
Bryan 58, Swanton 19
Bucyrus Wynford 51, Attica Seneca E. 37
Castalia Margaretta 60, Milan Edison 32
Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Independence 45
Circleville 47, McArthur Vinton County 28
Coldwater 59, Delphos St John's 30
Cols. Africentric 44, Grove City 38
Convoy Crestview 62, Van Wert Lincolnview 33
Cortland Maplewood 55, Heartland Christian 35
Defiance Ayersville 47, Sherwood Fairview 37
Delphos Jefferson 55, Columbus Grove 47
E. Can. 52, Lisbon David Anderson 34
Edgerton 61, Hicksville 26
Edon 53, Holgate 16
Elmore Woodmore 29, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 19
Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Van Buren 11
Fredericktown 52, Newark Licking Valley 42
Fremont Ross 58, Bowling Green 4
Ft. Recovery 46, New Knoxville 29
Garrettsville Garfield 42, Bristol 32
Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Perry 41
Genoa 49, Fostoria 38
Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Delta 42
Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Paulding 37
Holland Springfield 52, Sylvania Southview 21
Johnstown 43, Howard E. Knox 30
Kalida 67, Continental 9
Kansas Lakota 60, Sandusky St. Mary 26
Kenton 74, Lima Shawnee 60
Kinsman Badger 62, Leavittsburg LaBrae 57
Lakeside Danbury 61, Gibsonburg 59
Liberty Center 54, Metamora Evergreen 34
Lima Bath 40, St Marys 28
Lima Perry 39, Morral Ridgedale 24
Marion Elgin 58, Dola Hardin Northern 28
McComb 57, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50
McDonald 71, Vienna Mathews 55
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, N. Baltimore 41
Middlefield Cardinal 64, Andrews Osborne Academy 36
Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Bellville Clear Fork 38
Minerva 41, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28
Minster 43, New Bremen 35
Montpelier 56, Gorham Fayette 32
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 45, Lucas 25
Northwood 32, Oregon Stritch 29
Oak Harbor 52, Tontogany Otsego 22
Ontario 61, Ashland 59
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Defiance 20
Painesville Riverside 61, Willoughby S. 29
Perrysburg 56, Findlay 51
Pettisville 54, W. Unity Hilltop 29
Plymouth 43, Collins Western Reserve 26
Rossford 45, Millbury Lake 31
Sebring McKinley 27, Leetonia 24
Shelby 58, Willard 38
Smithville 58, Creston Norwayne 36
Solon 72, Rocky River Magnificat 8
Spencerville 60, Ada 16
St Henry 42, Rockford Parkway 28
Stryker 58, Pioneer N. Central 32
Sycamore Mohawk 66, Bucyrus 39
Tiffin Calvert 65, Old Fort 38
Wapakoneta 37, Celina 26
Wauseon 53, Archbold 31
Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 43
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Sylvania Northview 34
Youngs. Mooney 48, Hubbard 28
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Fairfield 49
Cin. Winton Woods 53, Ursuline Academy 15
Milford 40, Cin. Oak Hills 36
Seton 45, Cin. Mt Healthy 32
Division II=
Region 7=
Athens 62, Waverly 52
Chillicothe Unioto 67, Greenfield McClain 27
Marietta 51, Circleville Logan Elm 37
Proctorville Fairland 74, Gallipolis Gallia 31
Region 8=
New Carlisle Tecumseh 50, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49
Division III=
Region 11=
Frankfort Adena 58, Leesburg Fairfield 49
Ironton Rock Hill 45, Peebles 31
Portsmouth W. 40, Sardinia Eastern Brown 14
S. Webster 53, Belpre 47
South Point 52, Southeastern 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 63, Nelsonville-York 42
Region 12=
Cin. Country Day 67, Cin. N. College Hill 5
Cin. Seven Hills 61, Batavia Clermont NE 49
Houston 47, New Lebanon Dixie 35
Middletown Madison 43, Arcanum 40
Milton-Union 57, Anna 52
W. Liberty-Salem 43, N. Lewisburg Triad 22
Division IV=
Region 15=
Crown City S. Gallia 65, Portsmouth Clay 23
Franklin Furnace Green 52, Beaver Eastern 40
Glouster Trimble 44, New Boston Glenwood 34
Mowrystown Whiteoak 51, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32
Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Corning Miller 3
Racine Southern 47, Lucasville Valley 40
Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/