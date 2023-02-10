X
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Riverview East 46, Miami Valley Christian Academy 26

Collins Western Reserve 59, New London 31

Heartland Christian 51, Kinsman Badger 50

Kettering Alter 41, Day. Carroll 40

Lakewood St. Edward 78, Cle. Hay 24

Monroeville 59, Greenwich S. Cent. 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

