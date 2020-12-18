Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 76, St. Clairsville 67
Castalia Margaretta 74, New London 48
Clyde 56, Sandusky 50
Continental 54, Hamler Patrick Henry 46
Fostoria 56, Liberty Center 54
Fremont St. Joseph 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50
Huron 55, Norwalk 36
Kansas Lakota 73, Lakeside Danbury 57
Metamora Evergreen 32, Delta 18
Sandusky St. Mary 65, Old Fort 54
Tiffin Columbian 55, Sandusky Perkins 47
Vermilion 47, Bellevue 46
Wauseon 40, Archbold 34
Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Grove City Christian 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pettisville vs. Edon, ccd.
Stow-Munroe Falls vs. Copley, ccd.
Tontogany Otsego vs. Maumee, ppd.
W. Unity Hilltop vs. Montpelier, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/