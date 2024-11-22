Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Urbana 45, W. Liberty-Salem 34
McDonalds Holiday Tournament=
Bluffton 49, Cory-Rawson 23
Harrod Allen E. 57, Arlington 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
