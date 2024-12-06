Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Championship=
Division II=
Avon 20, Cin. Anderson 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
