Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethel-Tate 14, Batavia Clermont NE 0
Camden Preble Shawnee 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8
Chardon NDCL 45, Parma Hts. Holy Name 27
Cols. Africentric 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10
Cols. Eastmoor 43, Columbus South 0
Cols. Independence 38, Cols. Briggs 32
Cols. Northland 3, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 32, West 0
Tol. Scott 36, Tol. Woodward 12
Youngs. Mooney 27, Youngs. Chaney High School 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
