Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethel-Tate 14, Batavia Clermont NE 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8

Chardon NDCL 45, Parma Hts. Holy Name 27

Cols. Africentric 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10

Cols. Eastmoor 43, Columbus South 0

Cols. Independence 38, Cols. Briggs 32

Cols. Northland 3, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 32, West 0

Tol. Scott 36, Tol. Woodward 12

Youngs. Mooney 27, Youngs. Chaney High School 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Shoppers are hoarding toilet paper again due to the port strike. But is...
2
Body found near Garfield Middle School in Hamilton
3
Hamilton’s State of City address: Revitalizing neighborhoods, adding...
4
Here’s how Fairfield is helping homeowners with exterior home repairs
5
Charges sought against Springfield woman who made first Haitian...