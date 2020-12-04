Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 44
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 66, Sycamore Mohawk 52
Bloom-Carroll 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Bridgeport 69, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59
Camden Preble Shawnee 46, Waynesville 34
Carey 64, Willard 61
Circleville Logan Elm 57, Ashville Teays Valley 47
Elmore Woodmore 64, Gibsonburg 58
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57, Zanesville Maysville 43
Newark Cath. 47, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 33
Pioneer N. Central 61, W. Unity Hilltop 32
Proctorville Fairland 71, Piketon 44
Worthington Christian 58, Chillicothe Unioto 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Newark Licking Valley vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.
Sugar Grove Berne Union vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.
Tol. Ottawa Hills vs. Pettisville, ccd.
