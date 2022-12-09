Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryan 37, Stryker 35
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Morral Ridgedale 30
Caledonia River Valley 77, Ontario 41
Edon 57, Hamilton, Ind. 11
Galion 67, Bellville Clear Fork 62
Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Minster 26
Notre Dame Academy 58, Oregon Clay 16
Perry 70, Geneva 45
Swanton 60, Tontogany Otsego 37
Tiffin Columbian 72, Upper Sandusky 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
