journal-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryan 37, Stryker 35

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Morral Ridgedale 30

Caledonia River Valley 77, Ontario 41

Edon 57, Hamilton, Ind. 11

Galion 67, Bellville Clear Fork 62

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Minster 26

Notre Dame Academy 58, Oregon Clay 16

Perry 70, Geneva 45

Swanton 60, Tontogany Otsego 37

Tiffin Columbian 72, Upper Sandusky 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Merry Christmas Market, Santa Experience this weekend at Niederman...
2
Remains found at Hueston Woods: Mothers of missing locals say they...
3
Kroger Marketplace may still go in West Chester Activity Center...
4
Hamilton OKs $1.75M for RiversEdge concert venue improvements
5
Middletown police searching for longtime Applebee’s employee who is...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top