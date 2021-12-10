journal-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 66, Norwalk St. Paul 37

Caledonia River Valley 56, Ontario 37

Collins Western Reserve 55, Plymouth 40

Galion 55, Bellville Clear Fork 46

Gorham Fayette 57, Montpelier 36

Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Ashland Mapleton 47

Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 64

Marion Pleasant 62, Sparta Highland 57

Shelby 64, Marion Harding 61

Stryker 39, Bryan 29

Swanton 55, Tontogany Otsego 36

Windham 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. N. College Hill vs. Norwood, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Hamilton Police: Social media threat to schools not credible
2
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
3
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Region at slight risk for severe storms into Saturday morning
5
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top