Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 66, Norwalk St. Paul 37
Caledonia River Valley 56, Ontario 37
Collins Western Reserve 55, Plymouth 40
Galion 55, Bellville Clear Fork 46
Gorham Fayette 57, Montpelier 36
Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Ashland Mapleton 47
Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 64
Marion Pleasant 62, Sparta Highland 57
Shelby 64, Marion Harding 61
Stryker 39, Bryan 29
Swanton 55, Tontogany Otsego 36
Windham 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. N. College Hill vs. Norwood, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Hamilton Police: Social media threat to schools not credible
2
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
3
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Region at slight risk for severe storms into Saturday morning
5
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe