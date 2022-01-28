Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 75, Olmsted Falls 70
Antwerp 41, Hicksville 28
Archbold 57, Delta 41
Ashland Crestview 47, Loudonville 42
Athens 38, Bidwell River Valley 37
Atwater Waterloo 47, Sebring McKinley 13
Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 34
Batavia 36, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 33
Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Mineral Ridge 41
Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. DeSales 10
Blanchester 54, Bethel-Tate 53
Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Elmore Woodmore 42
Brookfield 54, Leavittsburg LaBrae 20
Bryan 57, Hamler Patrick Henry 29
Caldwell 60, Barnesville 45
Caledonia River Valley 53, Marion Harding 40
Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Union City Mississinawa Valley 43
Canfield S. Range 32, Hubbard 24
Carrollton 52, E. Can. 26
Chillicothe Huntington 66, Williamsport Westfall 56
Chillicothe Unioto 62, Southeastern 35
Cin. Indian Hill 68, Reading 20
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 39, Cin. St. Ursula 31
Cin. Summit Country Day 77, Norwood 40
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, S. Point 37, OT
Coldwater 48, Ft. Recovery 41
Cols. Briggs 50, West 44
Columbiana 39, Leetonia 36
Columbiana Crestview 37, Newton Falls 24
Convoy Crestview 72, Ada 31
Cortland Lakeview 45, Niles McKinley 21
Cortland Maplewood 56, Southington Chalker 15
Cory-Rawson 57, Pandora-Gilboa 27
Crestline 32, Kidron Cent. Christian 22
Creston Norwayne 54, Rittman 10
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Wooster Triway 37
Day. Meadowdale 46, Day. Stivers 18
Delphos Jefferson 51, Leipsic 40
Dover 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 32
Doylestown Chippewa 60, West Salem Northwestern 43
Eastlake North 51, Madison 46
Edon 55, Pettisville 42
Elida 30, Wapakoneta 29
Fairport Harbor Harding 55, Kinsman Badger 33
Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, N. Baltimore 18
Fostoria 79, Pemberville Eastwood 67
Frankfort Adena 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21
Fremont Ross 47, Findlay 31
Galion 38, Ontario 28
Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Middlefield Cardinal 20
Gates Mills Hawken 78, Orange 42
Genoa Area 52, Millbury Lake 49
Glouster Trimble 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 23
Granville Christian 38, Northside Christian 21
Greenville 50, Wilmington 21
Harrod Allen E. 51, Van Wert Lincolnview 47
Hillsboro 63, Chillicothe 43
Holgate 42, Stryker 35
Lees Creek E. Clinton 56, Williamsburg 17
Leesburg Fairfield 60, Lynchburg-Clay 55
Liberty Center 54, Swanton 15
Lima Bath 47, Defiance 19
Linsly, W.Va. 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51
Lisbon David Anderson 44, Wellsville 39, 2OT
London Madison Plains 42, Spring. NE 22
Lorain 53, Bedford 30
Loveland 55, Cin. Anderson 29
Mansfield Christian 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 44
Mansfield Madison 41, Mansfield Sr. 40
Marion Elgin 51, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48
Marion Pleasant 79, Bellville Clear Fork 78, 4OT
McArthur Vinton County 60, Pomeroy Meigs 54
McComb 33, Arcadia 25
McDonald 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38
Miamisburg 60, Clayton Northmont 22
Milton-Union 62, Day. Northridge 16
Minford 62, Beaver Eastern 58
Minster 58, St. Henry 30
Montpelier 39, W. Unity Hilltop 30
Morral Ridgedale 46, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 31
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46, Arlington 37
Mt. Orab Western Brown 64, New Richmond 45
Mt. Vernon 47, Lexington 43
Nelsonville-York 73, Wellston 31
New Bremen 56, Versailles 36
New Carlisle Tecumseh 64, Spring. NW 24
New Lebanon Dixie 47, Bradford 36
New Madison Tri-Village 73, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 10
New Middletown Spring. 66, Lowellville 41
New Paris National Trail 56, Newton Local 38
New Philadelphia 60, Wooster 39
Oak Hill 32, Lucasville Valley 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Celina 34
Paulding 64, Defiance Tinora 55
Peebles 42, Fayetteville-Perry 38
Peninsula Woodridge 55, Lodi Cloverleaf 48
Pioneer N. Central 52, Gorham Fayette 15
Poland Seminary 63, Girard 52
Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Franklin Furnace Green 29
Portsmouth W. 53, Waverly 49
Proctorville Fairland 64, Ironton Rock Hill 41
Salineville Southern 43, Youngs. Valley Christian 22
Shelby 66, Sparta Highland 23
Sherwood Fairview 37, Haviland Wayne Trace 36
Spencerville 58, Bluffton 49
St. Marys Memorial 60, Kenton 46
St. Patrick, Ky. 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46
Streetsboro 59, Mogadore Field 47
Struthers 38, Jefferson Area 32
Tipp City Bethel 34, Casstown Miami E. 31, OT
Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Tol. St. Ursula 29
Tol. Whitmer 51, Oregon Clay 36
Trenton Edgewood 50, Middletown Madison Senior 36
Van Buren 66, Vanlue 18
Van Wert 57, Lima Shawnee 48
Vienna Mathews 66, Warren Lordstown 11
W. Liberty-Salem 48, W. Jefferson 35
Warren Champion 61, Campbell Memorial 17
Waterford 54, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Wauseon 62, Metamora Evergreen 49
Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Perry 46
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19
Youngs. East 53, Ashtabula Lakeside 36
Youngs. Liberty 54, Garrettsville Garfield 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/