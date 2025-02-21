Breaking: Fairfield Food Pantry running low on food, donations

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 10=

Defiance 52, Celina 39

Lexington 70, Mansfield Madison 39

Lima Shawnee 72, Tol. Bowsher 19

Mansfield 84, Norwalk 59

Sandusky 71, Tiffin Columbian 61

Region 12=

Cin. McNicholas 72, Cin. Mt Healthy 52

Franklin 59, Day. Carroll 55

Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, Riverside Stebbins 53

Division IV=

Region 14=

Lima Bath 47, St Marys 31

Napoleon 44, Wauseon 35

Sandusky Perkins 87, Port Clinton 46

Upper Sandusky 63, Bellville Clear Fork 41

Region 15=

Chillicothe Unioto 65, Circleville Logan Elm 59

Circleville 48, Gallipolis Gallia 44

Hillsboro 72, McArthur Vinton County 43

Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Greenfield McClain 51

New Lexington 76, Williamsport Westfall 55

Waverly 54, Washington C.H. 53, OT

Division V=

Region 20=

Carlisle 59, St. Paris Graham 31

Day. Stivers 70, Middletown Madison 43

Division VI=

Region 24=

Ft. Recovery 59, Houston 50

Division VII=

Region 27=

Franklin Furnace Green 69, Corning Miller 55

Latham Western 74, New Boston Glenwood 32

Leesburg Fairfield 69, Glouster Trimble 32

Manchester 55, Crown City S. Gallia 39

Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Ironton St. Joseph 46

Racine Southern 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Region 28=

Ft. Loramie 47, Sidney Lehman 37

OTHER=

Austintown-Fitch 64, Warren Harding 61

Bellevue 52, Maumee 36

Detroit Voyageur, Mich. 69, Tol. Cent. Cath. 66

Tontogany Otsego 61, Clyde 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

