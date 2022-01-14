Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 64, Akr. East 39
Akr. Ellet 71, Akr. North 4
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Southington Chalker 21
Antwerp 40, Haviland Wayne Trace 22
Arcanum 69, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23
Attica Seneca E. 55, Milan Edison 28
Atwater Waterloo 45, Lowellville 29
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Sandusky St. Mary 22
Bellville Clear Fork 58, Caledonia River Valley 53
Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 38
Brookfield 59, Campbell Memorial 26
Bryan 50, Archbold 19
Caldwell 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 51
Casstown Miami E. 49, Sidney Lehman 11
Cin. Country Day 58, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 39
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 59, Elyria Open Door 16
Cols. Northland 68, Cols. Whetstone 15
Columbiana 36, Wellsville 23
Columbus Grove 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 37
Convoy Crestview 64, Harrod Allen E. 37
Covington 46, Tipp City Bethel 25
Defiance 45, Kenton 41
Defiance Tinora 55, Defiance Ayersville 51
Delphos Jefferson 57, Ada 27
Delphos St. John's 43, Rockford Parkway 41
Doylestown Chippewa 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 34
Elida 46, Celina 27
Findlay 48, Tol. Whitmer 47
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Leavittsburg LaBrae 41
Genoa Area 62, Tontogany Otsego 12
Granville Christian 55, Northside Christian 48
Hanoverton United 57, Salineville Southern 32
Huron 49, Clyde 39
Ironton 26, Chesapeake 16
Ironton St. Joseph 57, Portsmouth Clay 16
Kent Roosevelt 54, Twinsburg 22
Kinsman Badger 44, Vienna Mathews 40
Lees Creek E. Clinton 54, Batavia Clermont NE 43
Leesburg Fairfield 62, Seaman N. Adams 54
Leetonia 49, E. Palestine 39
Leipsic 41, Bluffton 39
Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 26
Lima Perry 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 37
Lima Shawnee 64, Wapakoneta 50
Lisbon David Anderson 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 33
Lodi Cloverleaf 67, Mogadore Field 51
Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Ft. Recovery 28
Marion Harding 62, Galion 40
Martins Ferry 64, Barnesville 34
Metamora Evergreen 71, Delta 58
Mt. Orab Western Brown 58, Williamsburg 37
N. Baltimore 35, Arlington 26
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46, Mineral Ridge 39
Napoleon 33, Sylvania Southview 20
New Bremen 52, Coldwater 47
New Knoxville 36, Minster 23
New Madison Tri-Village 88, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21
New Middletown Spring. 70, McDonald 58
New Richmond 49, Batavia 41
Newton Local 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 35
Oak Glen, W.Va. 74, Steubenville 38
Oak Hill 69, Beaver Eastern 33
Old Fort 49, New Riegel 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Lima Bath 36
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Vanlue 29
Peebles 55, W. Union 34
Poland Seminary 55, Niles McKinley 31
Ravenna SE 40, Cortland Maplewood 37
Rayland Buckeye 48, Shadyside 38
Reynoldsburg 56, Pickerington Cent. 53
S. Webster 72, Lucasville Valley 43
Sandusky Perkins 62, Oak Harbor 27
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Fayetteville-Perry 51
Sherwood Fairview 63, Edgerton 15
St. Henry 42, Versailles 37
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 40, E. Liverpool 23
Struthers 42, Hubbard 34
Stryker 54, Edon 41
Tiffin Calvert 35, Lakeside Danbury 34
Tol. Cent. Cath. 70, Lima Sr. 31
Tree of Life 65, Delaware Christian 20
Union City Mississinawa Valley 75, Bradford 55
Warren Howland 57, Youngs. Mooney 23
Wauseon 44, Liberty Center 38
Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Franklin Furnace Green 30
Wooster 60, Millersburg W. Holmes 57, OT
Youngs. East 55, Youngs. Chaney High School 27
Youngs. Liberty 57, Columbiana Crestview 47
Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Hebron Lakewood 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Boston Glenwood vs. Latham Western, ppd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
S. Point vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.
Waverly vs. Minford, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/