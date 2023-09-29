Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Day. Thurgood Marshall 32, Day. Belmont 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 39, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

