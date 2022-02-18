Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Cols. Northland 34
Reynoldsburg 93, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. Glenoak 64, Youngs. Boardman 28
Can. McKinley 42, N. Can. Hoover 34
Cle. St. Joseph 60, Parma Normandy 13
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Mayfield 35
Eastlake North 39, Mentor 37, OT
Green 54, Willoughby S. 44
Massillon Jackson 77, Cuyahoga Falls 41
Medina 63, Cle. Hay 38
New Philadelphia 66, Hudson 57
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 72, Avon 63
Solon 48, Massillon Perry 38
Warren Howland 55, Canfield 38
Region 2=
Brunswick 60, Wooster 55
Grafton Midview 55, Westlake 48
N. Ridgeville 43, Amherst Steele 24
Region 4=
Centerville 67, Fairborn 13
Cin. Princeton 77, Hamilton 15
Division II=
Region 6=
Cols. Bexley 49, Sparta Highland 32
Region 8=
Hamilton Badin 49, Germantown Valley View 47
Division III=
Region 11=
Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 15
Berlin Hiland 61, Coshocton 22
Beverly Ft. Frye 65, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28
McConnelsville Morgan 58, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41
Zanesville W. Muskingum 53, Richmond Edison 32
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 63, Cambridge 31
Region 12=
Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 19
Division IV=
Region 14=
Bluffton 65, Continental 30
Ft. Recovery 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 21
Holgate 38, Cory-Rawson 35
Minster 61, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 9
Region 16=
Cedarville 51, Legacy Christian 47
Fayetteville-Perry 36, Felicity-Franklin 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hamler Patrick Henry vs. Leipsic, ppd.
N. Baltimore vs. Tol. Maumee Valley, ppd.
Tiffin Calvert vs. Fremont St. Joseph, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/