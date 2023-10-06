Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Camden Preble Shawnee 41, Arcanum 3

Cin. Hughes 37, Cin. Woodward 0

Cols. Briggs 13, South 0

Cols. Independence 34, Cols. Africentric 6

Cols. Whetstone 32, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30

Day. Thurgood Marshall 38, Day. Meadowdale 6

Tol. Start 30, Tol. Bowsher 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

