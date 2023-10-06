Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Camden Preble Shawnee 41, Arcanum 3
Cin. Hughes 37, Cin. Woodward 0
Cols. Briggs 13, South 0
Cols. Independence 34, Cols. Africentric 6
Cols. Whetstone 32, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30
Day. Thurgood Marshall 38, Day. Meadowdale 6
Tol. Start 30, Tol. Bowsher 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Talawanda administrator on leave pending internal investigation
2
Ross Twp. trustees change payroll policy in wake of state investigation
3
Tonight: Celebrating Women in Science part of ‘One City One Book’ event
4
Hamilton residents have voted for these streets to be next for paving
5
County auditors suggest taking tax windfall away from schools