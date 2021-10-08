Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Firestone 21, Akr. Ellet 0
Cin. College Prep. def. Cin. Gamble Montessori, forfeit
Day. Northridge 28, Troy Christian 14
Olmsted Falls 18, Amherst Steele 8
Parma Hts. Holy Name 55, Parma Normandy 0
Shaker Hts. 38, Lorain 13
Tol. Waite 48, Tol. Woodward 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
