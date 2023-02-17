X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Guilfoyle, Pa. 47, Johnstown 43

Bluffton 70, Bloomdale Elmwood 40

Centerburg 52, Marion Elgin 49

Convoy Crestview 54, Leipsic 47

Kidron Cent. Christian 58, Mansfield St. Peter's 41

Louisville 66, Can. Cent. Cath. 59

McComb 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52

Pandora-Gilboa 34, Continental 26

Paulding 57, Miller City 41

Salineville Southern 50, Columbiana 41

Tol. Start 48, Tol. Scott 38

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 66, St. Clairsville 62

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 12=

Batavia Clermont NE 62, Cin. Country Day 51

Jamestown Greeneview 69, Cin. N. College Hill 41

W. Liberty-Salem 60, Spring. Greenon 55

Division IV=

Region 16=

Russia 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 49

Troy Christian 63, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. St. Xavier 55, Goshen 51

Fairfield 72, Cin. West Clermont 34

Hamilton 46, Oxford Talawanda 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Women indicted in Monroe nail salon bombing attempt face federal...
2
Road reopens after Fairfield crash that sent 1 to the hospital
3
Big Buls Roadhouse for sale, business not closing
4
Vehicles awaiting repair at Middletown body shop towed after owner...
5
Teen boy charged with allegedly making threats at Edgewood High School
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top