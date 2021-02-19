X

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 70, W. Unity Hilltop 27

Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Brunswick 76, Garfield Hts. 74

Burton Berkshire 52, Middlefield Cardinal 45

Caledonia River Valley 62, Galion Northmor 46

Canal Winchester 75, Zanesville 50

Cedarville 62, Jamestown Greeneview 45

Centerburg 63, Danville 46

Circleville Logan Elm 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43

Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Eastmoor 41

Cols. Linden-McKinley 59, Bishop Watterson 46

Cols. Marion-Franklin 57, Cols. Centennial 54

Cols. Mifflin 80, West 61

Cols. Wellington 65, Cols. Patriot Prep 54

Cols. Whetstone 47, Cols. KIPP 44

Continental 50, Pandora-Gilboa 40

Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 38

Delaware Hayes 57, Mt. Vernon 51, OT

Ft. Wayne Luers, Ind. 61, Paulding 52

Gahanna Cols. Academy 61, Cols. Briggs 45

Greenfield McClain 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, OT

Grove City 67, Galloway Westland 44

Heath 57, Cols. Independence 54

Hilliard Bradley 61, Dublin Coffman 59

Kirtland 82, Conneaut 47

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 61, Corning Miller 38

Leipsic 85, N. Baltimore 39

Louisville 70, Can. Cent. Cath. 63

Old Fort 80, Sandusky St. Mary 61

Racine Southern 57, Reedsville Eastern 40

Reedsville Eastern 95, Washington C.H. 48

Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Brooklyn 36

Salem 66, E. Liverpool 64

Sheffield Brookside 44, Wickliffe 43

Strongsville 64, E. Cle. Shaw 60

Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Westerville N. 56

Sycamore Mohawk 78, Arcadia 43

Sylvania Northview 80, Sylvania Southview 47

W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Kings Mills Kings 63

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Bowling Green 55

Zanesville Rosecrans 63, Grove City Christian 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

