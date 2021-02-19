Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 70, W. Unity Hilltop 27
Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Brunswick 76, Garfield Hts. 74
Burton Berkshire 52, Middlefield Cardinal 45
Caledonia River Valley 62, Galion Northmor 46
Canal Winchester 75, Zanesville 50
Cedarville 62, Jamestown Greeneview 45
Centerburg 63, Danville 46
Circleville Logan Elm 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43
Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Eastmoor 41
Cols. Linden-McKinley 59, Bishop Watterson 46
Cols. Marion-Franklin 57, Cols. Centennial 54
Cols. Mifflin 80, West 61
Cols. Wellington 65, Cols. Patriot Prep 54
Cols. Whetstone 47, Cols. KIPP 44
Continental 50, Pandora-Gilboa 40
Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 38
Delaware Hayes 57, Mt. Vernon 51, OT
Ft. Wayne Luers, Ind. 61, Paulding 52
Gahanna Cols. Academy 61, Cols. Briggs 45
Greenfield McClain 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, OT
Grove City 67, Galloway Westland 44
Heath 57, Cols. Independence 54
Hilliard Bradley 61, Dublin Coffman 59
Kirtland 82, Conneaut 47
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 61, Corning Miller 38
Leipsic 85, N. Baltimore 39
Louisville 70, Can. Cent. Cath. 63
Old Fort 80, Sandusky St. Mary 61
Racine Southern 57, Reedsville Eastern 40
Reedsville Eastern 95, Washington C.H. 48
Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Brooklyn 36
Salem 66, E. Liverpool 64
Sheffield Brookside 44, Wickliffe 43
Strongsville 64, E. Cle. Shaw 60
Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Westerville N. 56
Sycamore Mohawk 78, Arcadia 43
Sylvania Northview 80, Sylvania Southview 47
W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Kings Mills Kings 63
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Bowling Green 55
Zanesville Rosecrans 63, Grove City Christian 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/