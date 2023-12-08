Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 57, Edgerton 54

Bryan 68, Paulding 31

Findlay 72, Oregon Clay 38

Galion 68, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Granville 55, Johnstown 43

Mantua Crestwood 66, Ravenna 50

Marion Pleasant 55, Sparta Highland 29

Mogadore Field 47, Akr. Springfield 44

Pettisville 36, Stryker 33

Sidney 54, Xenia 24

Streetsboro 51, Norton 46

West 51, North Intl 42

