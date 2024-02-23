Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Ellet 56, Avon 33
Akr. Hoban 65, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 12
Austintown-Fitch 57, Can. McKinley 35
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Chardon 31
Hudson 68, Madison 40
Lakewood 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50
Louisville 39, Youngs. Chaney High School 16
Lyndhurst Brush 74, Cle. John Marshall 17
Medina 69, Wooster 26
Medina Highland 43, Amherst Steele 35
Mentor 54, Green 51
N. Ridgeville 52, Rocky River 45
Rocky River Magnificat 68, Akr. Firestone 36
Stow-Munroe Falls 65, Elyria 33
Uniontown Lake 61, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 17
Wadsworth 53, Cuyahoga Falls 31
Westlake 61, Massillon Washington 54
Youngs. Boardman 52, Richfield Revere 31
Region 2=
Avon Lake 62, Lorain 31
Brunswick 40, Grafton Midview 27
Massillon Jackson 49, Berea-Midpark 34
Olmsted Falls 63, Kent Roosevelt 29
Solon 61, N. Olmsted 17
Strongsville 53, Maple Hts. 20
Region 4=
Cin. Winton Woods 61, Seton 43
Goshen 74, Lebanon 72, OT
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Oxford Talawanda 22
Mason 61, Cin. Anderson 21
Division II=
Region 6=
Bellevue 79, Tol. Woodward 10
Bryan 66, Tontogany Otsego 19
Elida 37, Van Wert 22
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Celina 27
Lexington 44, Sandusky Perkins 43
Lima Bath 54, Defiance 25
Mansfield 50, Ontario 28
Norwalk 56, Vermilion 25
Port Clinton 54, Clyde 37
Shelby 61, Rossford 18
St Marys 65, Kenton 54
Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Millbury Lake 23
Tol. Rogers 66, Lima Shawnee 43
Tol. Scott 51, Fostoria 47
Wauseon 45, Maumee 31
Region 7=
Chillicothe Unioto 54, Marietta 39
Proctorville Fairland 59, Vincent Warren 40
Region 8=
Day. Carroll 58, Spring. Kenton Ridge 14
Day. Northridge 58, Tipp City Tippecanoe 47
St. Paris Graham 56, Trotwood-Madison 39
Urbana 72, Lewistown Indian Lake 44
Division III=
Region 10=
Bellville Clear Fork 45, Collins Western Reserve 11
Bucyrus 54, Bucyrus Wynford 49
Castalia Margaretta 63, Galion 14
Coldwater 46, Van Buren 44
Delta 52, Pemberville Eastwood 44
Haviland Wayne Trace 35, Ft. Recovery 30
Metamora Evergreen 33, Northwood 30
Oak Harbor 39, Archbold 35
Paulding 50, Bluffton 49
Sherwood Fairview 55, Tol. Ottawa Hills 22
Willard 52, Milan Edison 45
Region 11=
Minford 48, Lynchburg-Clay 42
Portsmouth 73, S. Webster 41
Region 12=
Versailles 62, Brookville 29
Division IV=
Region 15=
Waterford 58, Glouster Trimble 30
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47
Region 16=
Legacy Christian 57, Lockland 18
RULH 35, Cedarville 34, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/