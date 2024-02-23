Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Ellet 56, Avon 33

Akr. Hoban 65, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 12

Austintown-Fitch 57, Can. McKinley 35

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Chardon 31

Hudson 68, Madison 40

Lakewood 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50

Louisville 39, Youngs. Chaney High School 16

Lyndhurst Brush 74, Cle. John Marshall 17

Medina 69, Wooster 26

Medina Highland 43, Amherst Steele 35

Mentor 54, Green 51

N. Ridgeville 52, Rocky River 45

Rocky River Magnificat 68, Akr. Firestone 36

Stow-Munroe Falls 65, Elyria 33

Uniontown Lake 61, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 17

Wadsworth 53, Cuyahoga Falls 31

Westlake 61, Massillon Washington 54

Youngs. Boardman 52, Richfield Revere 31

Region 2=

Avon Lake 62, Lorain 31

Brunswick 40, Grafton Midview 27

Massillon Jackson 49, Berea-Midpark 34

Olmsted Falls 63, Kent Roosevelt 29

Solon 61, N. Olmsted 17

Strongsville 53, Maple Hts. 20

Region 4=

Cin. Winton Woods 61, Seton 43

Goshen 74, Lebanon 72, OT

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Oxford Talawanda 22

Mason 61, Cin. Anderson 21

Division II=

Region 6=

Bellevue 79, Tol. Woodward 10

Bryan 66, Tontogany Otsego 19

Elida 37, Van Wert 22

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Celina 27

Lexington 44, Sandusky Perkins 43

Lima Bath 54, Defiance 25

Mansfield 50, Ontario 28

Norwalk 56, Vermilion 25

Port Clinton 54, Clyde 37

Shelby 61, Rossford 18

St Marys 65, Kenton 54

Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Millbury Lake 23

Tol. Rogers 66, Lima Shawnee 43

Tol. Scott 51, Fostoria 47

Wauseon 45, Maumee 31

Region 7=

Chillicothe Unioto 54, Marietta 39

Proctorville Fairland 59, Vincent Warren 40

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 58, Spring. Kenton Ridge 14

Day. Northridge 58, Tipp City Tippecanoe 47

St. Paris Graham 56, Trotwood-Madison 39

Urbana 72, Lewistown Indian Lake 44

Division III=

Region 10=

Bellville Clear Fork 45, Collins Western Reserve 11

Bucyrus 54, Bucyrus Wynford 49

Castalia Margaretta 63, Galion 14

Coldwater 46, Van Buren 44

Delta 52, Pemberville Eastwood 44

Haviland Wayne Trace 35, Ft. Recovery 30

Metamora Evergreen 33, Northwood 30

Oak Harbor 39, Archbold 35

Paulding 50, Bluffton 49

Sherwood Fairview 55, Tol. Ottawa Hills 22

Willard 52, Milan Edison 45

Region 11=

Minford 48, Lynchburg-Clay 42

Portsmouth 73, S. Webster 41

Region 12=

Versailles 62, Brookville 29

Division IV=

Region 15=

Waterford 58, Glouster Trimble 30

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Region 16=

Legacy Christian 57, Lockland 18

RULH 35, Cedarville 34, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Butler County statehouse candidate subject of dark money campaign
2
Men indicted on 9 counts of felonious assault for shooting incident in...
3
Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton...
4
13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident
5
Twin brothers from Hamilton win top prize on TV game show
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top