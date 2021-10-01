Thursday's Scores

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison Senior 13

Day. Dunbar 42, Day. Meadowdale 22

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 34, Beaver Eastern 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Shroder vs. Cin. College Prep., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

