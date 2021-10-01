Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison Senior 13
Day. Dunbar 42, Day. Meadowdale 22
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 34, Beaver Eastern 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Shroder vs. Cin. College Prep., ccd.
